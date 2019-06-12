The accolades keep rolling in for Arizona’s Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana.
Cannon was named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a second-team All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings on Wednesday. Quintana earned third-team honors from the NCBWA and a spot on the American Baseball Coaches Association West All-Region first team.
Cannon, a second-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in last week’s MLB draft, batted .397 with a nation-leading 29 doubles as a junior this past season. The middle infielder previously was named a first-team All-American by Baseball America and a second-teamer by Collegiate Baseball.
Quintana, who went to the Detroit Tigers in the second round, notched career highs with a .342 average, 15 home runs and 77 RBIs during his junior campaign. The latter led the Pac-12. The third baseman previously was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.