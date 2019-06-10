Arizona’s Cameron Cannon has been named a first-team All-American by Baseball America, the first Wildcat to be so honored since 2015.
Cannon, who made the team as a second baseman, batted .397 with a nation-high 29 doubles. He also had eight home runs, 56 RBIs and a .478 on-base percentage.
Cannon was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox last week. The last UA player to earn first-team recognition from BA was another second-rounder, Scott Kingery.
Tucson product Nick Gonzales made the second team. The Cienega High School graduate hit .432 with 16 homers and 80 RBIs as a sophomore for New Mexico State.
Wells, Dooney named Freshman All-Americans
Arizona’s Austin Wells and Dayton Dooney were named first-team Freshman All-Americans by the NCBWA.
Wells, a catcher-first baseman, batted .353 with 15 doubles, seven triples, five homers and 60 RBIs. The Las Vegas product led the Pac-12 and set a UA freshman record with 73 runs scored.
Dooney, an infielder, batted .343 with 13 doubles, 10 homers and 53 RBIs.