Arizona’s Chase Silseth improves to 2-0 with family on hand, help from bullpen

A pair of walks put runners on first and second and brought the tying run to the plate. Vince Vannelle entered from the bullpen and ended the threat with a groundout to second.

Vannelle pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings. Preston Price threw a scoreless ninth to earn his first career save. The pair of “super senior” relievers have combined to throw nine scoreless innings this season.

“The energy it brings to the field, it's something a lot of people don't have,” said center fielder Donta’ Williams, who went 4 for 5. “We're definitely grateful to have Vince and Preston and a bunch of other guys in the pen that we know will get the job done. It just fires us all up. It gives us that extra boost of energy, confidence, whatever we need. We trust them, and we know what we're going to get out of them.”

Vannelle helped himself in the eighth inning by picking off a runner at second base. Second baseman Kobe Kato wedged his foot between the bag and baserunner Nick Ray’s hand, leading to a delayed out call.

Johnson often talks about the importance of winning the “free-base war.” What does that really mean?

Here’s one way to win the war: Make fewer mistakes than your opponent.