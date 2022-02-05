Arizona’s Daniel Susac is ready to handle the hype and whatever else comes his way

Susac played quarterback at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California, a suburb of Sacramento. He’s built like one, too, at 6 feet 4 inches and about 220 pounds. But height isn’t considered an asset for catchers, who are tasked with operating as low to the ground as possible to frame pitches below the knees and block balls in the dirt.

Susac has played catcher all his life, so none of those movements is unnatural to him. Still, he sought to improve his flexibility. So Susac is among the players who have incorporated yoga into their workout routines.

Under DeMello, a former college and minor-league catcher, Susac has worked to quicken and quiet his setup behind the plate.

“Our whole thing was simplifying everything and making it more vanilla, for lack of a better term,” Susac said.

“The biggest improvements that he’s made have had nothing to do with me,” DeMello said. “It’s been his work ethic and the time he spent in the weight room.”

Susac has added muscle and bulk to his frame. He recently checked in at 223 pounds and would like play in the 215-220 range. He started last season at 205, eventually dipped below 200 and wore down late in the campaign.