Arizona’s Daniel Susac, Tanner O’Tremba, Quinn Flanagan make All-Pac-12 Team

Three Arizona Wildcats were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference baseball team Tuesday.

Sophomore catcher Daniel Susac made the squad for the second time in as many seasons at the UA. Outfielder Tanner O’Tremba and relief pitcher Quinn Flanagan were first-time honorees.

Susac leads the Pac-12 in hits (87) and ranks in the top five in the league in batting average (.363), total bases (137), doubles (19) and RBIs (54) entering the Pac-12 Tournament. Arizona will face Oregon in the opening game Wednesday morning at Scottsdale Stadium.

Susac also has been named one of 31 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the best amateur baseball player in the nation.

O’Tremba, a fourth-year junior, has had a breakout season in his first opportunity to be a full-time starter. Arizona’s everyday right fielder ranks in the top five in the conference in on-base percentage (.456), hits (81), total bases (131), triples (four) and RBIs (49). He ranks sixth in batting average (.358).

Flanagan, a fifth-year junior, leads the Wildcats with a 1.47 ERA. Flanagan has a 4-1 record in a team-high 29 appearances, including one start. He has a 46-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 innings and a 1.12 WHIP.

Two other UA players, left-hander Garrett Irvin and outfielder Chase Davis, earned honorable-mention accolades.

Irvin, a fifth-year senior, ranks fourth among qualifiers in the Pac-12 with a 2.65 ERA. Irvin ranks second in the league with 85 innings pitched. He has allowed only 67 hits and sports a 1.12 WHIP. He’s 5-3 across 14 starts.

Davis, a sophomore, is tied for second in the Pac-12 with 16 home runs. He’s slashing .282/.411/.574 and ranks fifth in the league in walks drawn (43).

UA shortstop Nik McClaughry did not make the All-Defensive team despite leading the league with 170 assists while committing only five errors. McClaughry also has participated in 34 double plays, which is tied for seventh in the conference.

Regular-season champion Stanford nearly swept the league awards. The Cardinal have the Pac-12 Pitcher of the year (Alex Williams), Coach of the Year (David Esquer), Freshman of the Year (Braden Montgomery) and Defensive Player of the Year (Adam Crampton). Oregon State outfielder Jacob Melton was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

