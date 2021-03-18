Arizona’s pitching has been ‘good in spots’ but has room for improvement entering Pac-12 play

After transferring from Riverside City College, Irvin emerged as Arizona’s Friday-night starter last season. He posted a 4-0 record with 28 strikeouts and only four walks in 22 2/3 innings.

Irvin’s start to 2021 suggested he hadn’t quite shaken off the rust after being sidelined. In his first two outings, covering 4 2/3 innings, Irvin yielded only one run. But he walked six batters and struck out just two.

In his past two outings, Irvin has allowed four earned runs in 8 2/3 innings, but his ratio of strikeouts (eight) to walks (five) has flipped. He has started to look more like his usual self.

“He’s won everywhere he’s been,” Johnson said of Irvin, who posted a 17-4 record between Point Loma Nazarene and Riverside in his first two years of college. “We had a little bit of a hiccup with his arm, which has taken some time to reboot and get the pitch count up. We feel good about where that’s at right now.”

Irvin has been moved up from the No. 3 to the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Silseth. Nichols has been elevated from No. 4 to No. 3.

Inside pitch

Arizona last faced UCLA in March 2019, and the Bruins swept the three-game series in L.A. Arizona swept UCLA the previous season in Tucson.