Arizona’s pitching remains ‘work in progress,’ but Wildcats’ bullpen duo has excelled

Arizona Wildcats coach Jay Johnson is the first to concede that he’s an impatient person. He also understands that improvement comes incrementally, and it isn’t necessarily steady or linear.

After the season opener, Arizona allowed five or fewer runs in eight consecutive games, a sign that its pitching — the Wildcats’ biggest weakness a year ago — was heading in the right direction.

Over the past three games, Arizona has surrendered 31 runs (25 earned). The Wildcats won two of them and received some stellar pitching performances in the third, an 8-6 win at Texas on Tuesday night. The loss, against Rhode Island on Sunday, was ugly: Arizona surrendered 15 earned runs and 14 walks.

“This thing’s a work in progress,” said Johnson, whose team hosts Houston in a three-game series starting Friday. “We’re all impatient. We want what we want when we want it. (But) there’s an improvement side of this thing while we’re trying to win games.”

Arizona’s staff, under the guidance of first-year pitching coach Nate Yeskie, unquestionably has improved. Through 12 games, the Wildcats have shaved nearly two runs off their ERA (4.25 vs. 6.21). They rank second in the Pac-12 behind 11-1 UCLA in strikeouts per nine innings (11.64).