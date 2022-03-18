Arizona’s resilience revealed during road trip; No. 10 Stanford on deck for Wildcats

Arizona won the next game 10-4, scoring eight runs in the final three innings. The Wildcats scored nine runs in the first inning the next day en route to a 13-5 win and a series triumph. They rallied from a 5-2 deficit the next day at Pacific to win 13-8 and finish their road trip 3-1.

“It was disappointing because you never want to lose, but we bounced back,” freshman first baseman Tommy Splaine said. “We know stuff like that happens. ... In order to be a good team, you have to learn from your mistakes and move on, and I think we did that.”

Now No. 17 Arizona (13-4, 2-1 Pac-12) is set to face No. 10 Stanford (9-5, 1-2) in a three-game series starting Saturday at Hi Corbett Field. The margin for error will be minimal.

“The more we get into conference, we're gonna see that fundamentally sound baseball's gonna win,” Hale said. “We made some mistakes ... and they hurt us the first day (at Cal). That's what I talked to the team about after the game. Everybody focused on the ninth inning, right? But in the sixth inning, we gave them some runs that they shouldn't have gotten.”