Trailing by three and down to its last out, the University of Arizona baseball team was staring a series loss to visiting Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the face.
Five singles later, the Wildcats had a wild 12-11 win in the rubber match of the three-game series against the Panthers at Hi Corbett Field.
Dayton Dooney, Donta Williams, Cameron Cannon, Matt Fraizer and Nick Quintana all notched clutch two-out singles to give UA (8-4) the win. Friazer’s hit tied the game at 11 and Quintana’s single down the left-field line won it.
Cannon and Fraizer each had three hits for UA. Fraizer drove in three runs, while Cannon, Williams and Austin Wells each drove in two.
Arizona scored three times in the fifth to cut the Panthers’ lead to 4-3, then added four runs in the sixth to tie the game at 7. Wisconsin-Milwaukee scored four times in the top of the eighth to go up 11-7.
Gil Luna (1-0) earned the win with 1ª scoreless innings. Starter Avery Weems allowed four runs — only one earned — in 4ª innings. UA made four errors in the win, which led to seven unearned runs for the Panthers.
UA next hosts Michigan State (1-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hi Corbett.