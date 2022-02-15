Arizona star Daniel Susac named to Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list

The preseason hype continues for Daniel Susac.
The Arizona Wildcats' second-year catcher was named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list Tuesday morning.
College baseball's most prestigious award has their eyes on @danielsusac10 👀 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/hj409bqrWb— Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 15, 2022
Susac was the only Wildcat included on the list of potential candidates in the running to win the national accolade given to the top amateur; he was also one of seven players from the Pac-12 mentioned. Former UA infielder Jacob Berry, who followed former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson to LSU, also made the 55-player list.
In Susac's first season at Arizona, he was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, an All-Pac-12 selection and Freshman All-American after posting a .335 batting average with 48 runs, 24 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, and 65 RBI. Entering 2022, Susac is a unanimous preseason First Team All-American.
Susac could become the second player in UA history to win the Golden Spikes Award, along with Terry Francona, who won the award in 1980.
No. 15 Arizona opens its season against Kansas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday at 2 p.m.
