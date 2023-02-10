The national preseason recognition continues for Arizona Wildcats star outfielder Chase Davis.

Davis was named to the 55-player Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, an accolade given by USA Baseball to the top amateur baseball player.

The preseason consensus All-American, who is entering his junior season, is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign, where held a .289 batting, 56 runs, 18 home runs, 13 doubles, one triple and 54 RBI; 10 of Davis' home runs came in Pac-12 play. His 18 home runs is also tied for sixth-most by a Wildcat in a single season.

During the Pac-12 Tournament and Coral Gables Regional, Davis had a .346 batting average, with nine runs and six RBI.

Davis was also recently named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, along with shortstop Nik McClaughry and right-handed pitchers Trevor Long and T.J. Nichols.