Arizona suffers second straight defeat; Wildcats coach Jay Johnson ejected in sixth inning

Pitching coach Nate Yeskie took over managerial duties for the remainder of the game and coached first base. Hitting coach Marc Wanaka gave the offensive signals from the dugout. Johnson watched via live stream from his office.

“I’m not going to do that again,” he said. “I support my team, but I need to be in the dugout with them; that gives us the best chance to win. So I will not get myself ejected for the duration of the season.”

Air Force extended its lead from 3-2 to 5-2 in the ninth, capitalizing on a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch on a strikeout that enabled the batter to reach first base.

Arizona’s schedule for this weekend changed for the second time since the original version came out in late January.

In version 1.0, the UA was supposed to face Wichita State four times Thursday-Sunday. But Johnson never was overly enthused about playing the Shockers at 9 a.m. Sunday to accommodate their travel schedule. When Air Force lost its scheduled opponent, San Jose State, because the Spartans’ program was paused, Falcons coach Mike Kazlausky called Johnson to see if he had an opening. The weekend was rearranged, with Wichita State facing Air Force on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats hosting the Shockers on Saturday night and Cats-Falcons at 2 p.m. Sunday.