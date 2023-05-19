The Arizona Wildcats left no doubt — they're going to the Pac-12 Tournament.

Arizona clinched a berth in next week's conference tourney by sweeping a doubleheader against USC on Friday. The Wildcats won the opener 13-4 and the nightcap 6-3.

Those results — coupled with Washington State's second straight loss to Stanford and UCLA's win over ASU — mean Arizona is locked into the No. 8 spot in the conference standings. The top nine finishers qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats improved to 30-22 overall, 12-17 in the Pac-12. They have won four games in a row and are 23-7 at Hi Corbett Field.

Arizona played error-free baseball against USC (32-22-1, 16-13) in the doubleheader. The Wildcats clubbed six home runs — including two apiece by Emilio Corona and Tony Bullard — and received solid pitching from both starters and relievers.

In Game 2, the Trojans trimmed the Wildcats' 4-0 lead to 4-3 with a three-run sixth inning. Solo homers by Corona and Bullard in the bottom half of the sixth pushed the advantage to 6-3.

Bullard, who's been on a tear since returning from a concussion in early April, finished the doubleheader going 6 for 7 with two home runs, five runs scored and four RBIs.

Bradon Zastrow improved to 5-5, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. Trevor Long threw two hitless innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

Arizona concludes the regulars season with Game 3 against USC at 6 p.m. Saturday. Bullard will be among the seniors honored before the game.