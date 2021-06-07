Arizona to face Ole Miss in Supers; here’s how the Wildcats won the Tucson Regional

Price said Arizona has made a “huge jump” over the past couple of seasons, and that might be an understatement. The Wildcats have lowered their team ERA by almost two runs since 2019, the season before Yeskie was hired. Johnson has devoted about two-thirds of Arizona’s scholarships to pitchers, and that investment is paying off.

3. The ‘rest’ of the story

Arizona earned the right to serve as a host by posting a 40-15 regular-season record and winning the outright Pac-12 championship. The value of that accomplishment cannot be overstated.

Unlike GCU and Oklahoma State, Arizona didn’t have to get on a plane last week. That, combined with Irvin’s complete game Saturday, put the Wildcats in an advantageous position entering Sunday.

“It was a big deal,” said Johnson, adding that his team was “borderline gassed, physically and mentally” during the season-ending series against Dixie State. The Wildcats had to rally to win the series against the Trailblazers, who had an RPI in the 200s.

“I’m proud of the team for winning two out of three in that series, as crazy as that might sound,” Johnson said.