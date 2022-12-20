 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona to open 2023 baseball season against No. 5 Tennessee in Scottsdale

Arizona's head coach Chip Hale, right, offers up a high five for Tony Bullard after he clouted a two-RBI homer against UNLV in their fall scrimmage at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will open the 2023 baseball season on national TV against one of the top programs in the country.

The UA will face Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale. The game between the Wildcats and Volunteers – the No. 1-ranked team entering last year’s NCAA Tournament – will be broadcast on MLB Network. It will have a first pitch of 6 p.m. from Salt River Fields.

Tennessee is ranked fifth in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll for 2023. Arizona is No. 33.

The other participants in the MLB Desert Invitational are Michigan, Fresno State and UC San Diego. TV information, matchups and first-pitch times will be announced at a later date. Arizona is scheduled to face UCSD on Monday, Feb. 20.

Fifteen other UA games were selected for Pac-12 Networks telecasts, including road series against Arizona State (March 24-26), Oregon State (April 28-30) and Stanford (May 12-14).

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

