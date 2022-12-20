Arizona to open 2023 baseball season against No. 5 Tennessee in Scottsdale

Arizona will open the 2023 baseball season on national TV against one of the top programs in the country.

The UA will face Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale. The game between the Wildcats and Volunteers – the No. 1-ranked team entering last year’s NCAA Tournament – will be broadcast on MLB Network. It will have a first pitch of 6 p.m. from Salt River Fields.

Tennessee is ranked fifth in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll for 2023. Arizona is No. 33.

The other participants in the MLB Desert Invitational are Michigan, Fresno State and UC San Diego. TV information, matchups and first-pitch times will be announced at a later date. Arizona is scheduled to face UCSD on Monday, Feb. 20.