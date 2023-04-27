Arizona coach Chip Hale talked all offseason about the added depth in the pitching staff heading into this year. That included the addition of transfer Cam Walty, who was expected to have a big role. But oblique tightness sidelined him for the first month of the season.

Since taking over as the midweek starter for the Wildcats a couple of weeks ago, Walty has tossed 13 straight scoreless innings — leading to him earning the nod as the Friday-night starter this weekend for Arizona against Oregon State.

“(It) was really based off the ASU start,” Hale said, referring to Walty’s seven-inning gem against the Sun Devils on April 19. “I just wanted to gain a little bit of stability, a guy that has done it before and a veteran who has started.

“I said this from the start: We’re going to keep trying guys and give guys chances, so hopefully he’ll run with it.”

Walty made 23 starts with Nevada over the past two seasons, including a shutout against Arizona last year at Hi Corbett Field.

He is not an overpowering pitcher. Walty said he topped out at 93 mph in his last couple of starts, and he is usually in the 88-90 MPH range. But it’s his command and location of the ball that make him so tough to hit against. The Wildcats know that first-hand.

“He is one of those pitchers where he throws 89-90, it’s not overpowering, but he knows how to pitch,” senior outfielder Tyler Casagrande said. “That’s a perfect example against us last year, like, ‘This guy is not throwing 95. Why aren’t we hitting him?’ But he keeps you off-balance, so I think that’s going to be really good for us Friday night.”

It hasn’t been just Walty during the current six-game winning streak for UA (23-15, 9-12 Pac-12). The entire pitching staff has been more productive over the past week-plus.

“I think we’re just executing better,” Walty said. “With spots and whatnot, I think that’s a lot of things with pitching, (and) we’ve been emphasizing it more lately.”

Why Friday matters

The Wildcats have yet to win the Friday-night game in any of the Pac-12 series they have played on the road this season.

Walty understands the importance of setting the tone against Oregon State (27-13, 11-10).

“I think just getting off to a good start can really help us in the standings and whatever else you want to talk about,” Walty said. “Just getting this win on Friday on the road with the atmosphere that they have I think is going to be a big deal for us.”

Watch lists

UA shortstop Nik McClaughry and right-hander Trevor Long earned spots on national award watch lists this week. McClaughry was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, while Long was selected to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List.

McClaughry is one of 101 players on the list for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation’s top Division I shortstop. McClaughry is hitting .316 with 49 runs scored, eight doubles, five triples, three home runs and 27 RBIs. The defensive specialist also has a .982 fielding percentage on 170 chances. He is tied for the Pac-12 lead in runs scored and defensive assists (117).

Long is one of 56 players on the list for NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation’s premier relief pitcher. Long has made 20 appearances and piled up two wins, four saves and 18 strikeouts.

Inside pitch

Left-hander Braden Zastrow (4-2, 4.66) and right-hander Aiden May (4-2, 6.00) will follow Walty on the mound this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Chase Davis is currently tied with Moises Duran for the eighth-most home runs (32) in program history. Davis is one home run away from a tie for sixth most and two away from a tie for fifth. His 14 long balls this season are tied for first in the Pac-12.

Kiko Romero leads the Pac-12 with 56 RBIs. Mac Bingham leads the conference with 62 hits.

As a team, Arizona leads the Pac-12 in numerous offensive categories, including batting average (.325), doubles (106), triples (24) and runs (334). OSU is last in the league in average (.225) in Pac-12 play.

Oregon State is second in team ERA (3.69) , while Arizona finds itself in ninth place (5.36).

The Wildcats are fourth in the Pac-12 in fielding percentage (.977) behind Oregon State (.980), Washington (.980) and Oregon (.977).

In coordination with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona will host a flyover at Hi Corbett Field on Sunday, May 7, as part of the program’s Military Appreciation Weekend festivities. Arizona faces Air Force in a non-conference series that weekend.

Friday Who: Arizona (23-15, 9-12) at Oregon State (27-13, 11-10) When: 7 p.m. Where: Goss Stadium; Corvallis, Ore. TV: Pac-12 Networks