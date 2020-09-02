Arizona Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class ranked fourth nationally by Baseball America

The top three schools in BA’s rankings are Miami, LSU and Vanderbilt. The highest-ranked Pac-12 school after Arizona is Stanford at No. 7.

"We are honored to receive this ranking from Baseball America and are excited about the group of players we brought in," Johnson said in a news release. "This is a group with high-level ability and character. I believe this class will mesh well with the returning players in the program to help us reach our potential in 2020 and beyond while helping our program function at an extremely high level.

"It is a balanced class in regards to the attributes they bring to the table, and it gives us an opportunity to have a team that can be successful and win in different ways. We have players in this class who have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on our success and others that have tremendous long-term potential."

The Wildcats were 10-5 when the 2020 college baseball season was halted in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials within the sport are hopeful a full season can be played in 2021. BA placed Arizona 12th in its “Never Too Early” Top 25 for ’21.

