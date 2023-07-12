Arizona third baseman Tony Bullard, who wasn't selected in the 2023 MLB Draft despite impressive credentials, has agreed to a free-agent contract with the Miami Marlins.

Bullard notched career highs in several statistical categories as a fifth-year senior this past season, including batting average (.328), home runs (12) and RBIs (42). After returning from a concussion on April 6, Bullard hit .403 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 129 at-bats.

Despite his size (6-4, 212) and athleticism, Bullard was bypassed in the draft, perhaps because of injury concerns (he hurt his throwing shoulder in 2022) or worries about his relatively advanced age (he turns 24 in February).