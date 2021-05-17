Arizona Wildcats announce increased capacity for baseball, softball postseason home games

Upcoming sporting outdoor events at the University of Arizona will feel a bit normal moving forward, after UA athletic director Dave Heeke — in coordination with Pima County Health Department and the NCAA — announced on Monday a plan to raise the capacity at Arizona softball and baseball postseason home games to 50%, a 20% increase from the previous protocol.

The 11th-seeded UA softball team is hosting the Tucson Regional this week and will welcome Maryland Baltimore County, Villanova and Ole Miss, while the Arizona baseball squad is less than two weeks away from the postseason and could potentially become one of 16 sites to host a Regional.