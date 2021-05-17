Arizona Wildcats announce increased capacity for baseball, softball postseason home games

Upcoming sporting outdoor events at the University of Arizona will feel a bit normal moving forward, after UA athletic director Dave Heeke — in coordination with Pima County Health Department and the NCAA — announced on Monday a plan to raise the capacity at Arizona softball and baseball postseason home games to 50%, a 20% increase from the previous protocol.
The 11th-seeded UA softball team is hosting the Tucson Regional this week and will welcome Maryland Baltimore County, Villanova and Ole Miss, while the Arizona baseball squad is less than two weeks away from the postseason and could potentially become one of 16 sites to host a Regional.
5️⃣0️⃣% at Rita and Hi Corbett for @ArizonaSoftball and @ArizonaBaseball postseason action! Official statement from @Dave_Heeke ⤵️ #BearDown pic.twitter.com/vvX3h4qhTd— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) May 18, 2021
"The athletic department's comprehensive process to welcome fans back at Arizona sporting events has been rolled out in phases throughout the spring with the health and safety of all as our top priorities," Heeke said in a released statement.
"Having the Wildcat family cheer on our student-athletes has enhanced the atmosphere of our venues and the experience of our student-athletes this spring, and we look forward to safely welcoming our fans back for postseason competition."
The Arizona softball team will begin postseason play against UMBC on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports