Arizona Wildcats baseball coaches mourn loss of colleague and friend John Altobelli

Arizona was training Sunday when a team manager told Wildcats coach Jay Johnson that Kobe Bryant had died. Like everyone else, Johnson was stunned.

When practice ended, Johnson grabbed his phone to find out what happened. The first thing he saw shook him even more: John Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, also was aboard the helicopter that crashed Sunday morning north of Los Angeles, killing nine people.

Johnson’s heart sunk. Altobelli not only was a colleague but a friend. Johnson had recruited Altobelli’s son, J.J., who ended up going to Oregon. The coaches had known each other for more than 15 years.

“It kind of knocked you out for a while,” Johnson said Thursday. “I just went home and sat on the couch for a couple hours in disbelief.”

Others lost in the crash included Altobelli’s wife, Keri, 46; their daughter, Alyssa, 13; and Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also 13. They were on their way from Orange County to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks when fog and fate intervened.

“He was just such a good dude,” Johnson said of Altobelli, 56. “There’s coaches in your mind that you deal with that stand out. When you called him, he always called you back or picked up the phone and was very engaging.”