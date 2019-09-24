The Arizona Wildcats’ 2019 baseball recruiting class has been ranked among the top 15 in the nation by two publications.
Collegiate Baseball ranked the UA’s class 11th. Perfect Game ranked it 14th.
Four Wildcats who recently arrived on campus were picked in the 2019 MLB draft: outfielder Mac Bingham and pitchers Garrett Irvin, Chandler Murphy and Davis Vainer.
Other members of the class include right-handers Dawson Netz and Wesley Scott, ranked the No. 4 and No. 5 right-handers from the state of California by Perfect Game. Both participated in the 2018 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego.
Bingham, Vainer and Scott weren’t part of Arizona’s original class announced in November.
“Focusing mostly on pitching, this class blends well with our group of young position players from last year,” UA coach Jay Johnson said in a news release. “We are excited about the process of building this group of talented players into the best team it can possibly be."
Arizona is set to open fall practice Oct. 11.