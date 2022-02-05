Arizona Wildcats baseball season preview: 15 players to watch in 2022

Arizona lost a ton of production from the 2021 team that won the Pac-12 Conference and advanced to the College World Series. The ’22 Wildcats have enough high-end talent to make another run.

Led by potential high draft picks such as Daniel Susac, Tony Bullard, TJ Nichols and Chase Davis, Arizona has earned a spot in multiple preseason Top 25 polls. More will be asked of them and others as the Wildcats seek to replace seven draftees and some high-profile transfers.

The five players who led the ’21 Cats in batting average, on-base percentage and runs — Branden Boissiere, Jacob Berry, Ryan Holgate, Kobe Kato and Donta’ Williams — have moved on. So have last year’s leaders in wins (Chase Silseth) and saves (Vince Vannelle).

Who will be first-year coach Chip Hale’s top producers? Acknowledging that much can change between now and Memorial Day, here are 15 Wildcats to watch ahead of their Feb. 18 opener:

Mac Bingham

Position: Outfielder

Year: Third-year sophomore