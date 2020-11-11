Arizona Wildcats baseball signs top-30 class despite indefinite recruiting ‘dead period'

“It was definitely something none of us had ever experienced before,” Johnson said. “The positives are you have spent a lot of time on Zoom meetings and phone calls and probably had an opportunity to get to know the players better.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating at times, because the strength of our organization, I want it to be the people. I would love for recruits to be able to interact with our players on a visit because I think highly of the character and the quality of the players that we have in the program right now. And I think if a recruit comes in and sees that high standard, they’re going to be positively impacted by that.”

Establishing relationships early in the process helped offset the lack of in-person recruiting and campus visits. Signee Tyler Whitaker of Last Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School committed to Arizona while in eighth grade. Outfielder Matty Clark of Damien High School in Upland, California, committed when he was a high school freshman.

The recruitment of junior-college right-hander Kris Bow, meanwhile, came together in the past two months.

“It just depends,” Johnson said. “Is there a right time? The right time is what’s right for that player and what’s right for our program. We try to be flexible.