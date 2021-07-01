 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats baseball team finishes 2021 season as consensus top-10 club
The Arizona Wildcats hold up their "ticket punched" poster while celebrating after their 16-3 win over Ole Miss in game 3 of NCAA's 2021 Super Regionals at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Ariz. on June 13th, 2021. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona baseball season ended in disappointment, but the members of the 2021 Wildcats will always have this:

They finished the campaign as a consensus top-10 team.

Five outlets ranked Arizona between sixth and ninth in their final polls released Thursday. The Wildcats’ highest ranking came from the USA Today coaches’ poll (No. 6); their lowest ranking came from Baseball America (No. 9).

Arizona finished with a 45-18 record. The UA reached the College World Series but lost its first game to eventual runner-up Vanderbilt 7-6 in 12 innings. Stanford eliminated Arizona two days later.

By the end of the week, Jay Johnson had left the program to become the coach at LSU. On Thursday, Johnson was named the American Baseball Coaches Association West Region Coach of the Year. He also earned the honor in 2016, when he led Arizona to the CWS finals.

One of Johnson’s key aides, volunteer assistant/hitting instructor Marc Wanaka, is expected to join him in Baton Rouge.

Arizona’s search for Johnson’s successor, led by Athletic Director Dave Heeke, continued Thursday, which also marked the deadline for student-athletes to place their names in the NCAA transfer portal to ensure eligibility next season.

Pitchers Garrett Irvin and George Arias Jr. are the latest UA players to enter the portal, according to D1Baseball.com.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

