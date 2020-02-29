Arizona Wildcats baseball team rolls to 19-10 win over Rhode Island in slugfest

The Arizona baseball team's offense battered the Rhode Island pitching staff Saturday in a 19-10 win over the Rams at Hi Corbett Field.
UA jumped to a 13-1 lead after three innings — thanks in large part to an eight-run second — let Rhode Island creep within 15-10 in the sixth, and then scored the final four runs to improve to 7-3 on the year.
The two teams meet again at noon Sunday.
Ryan Holgate drove in five runs while Matthew Dyer and Branden Boissiere each drove in three. Boissiere and Austin Wells each had three hits.
Dyer had the team's lone home run as UA had 15 hits and drew 10 walks in a game that took 3 hours, 49 minutes.
Blake Peyton earned the win in relief with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. UA starter Quinn Flanagan gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, but only one of the runs was earned as UA committed four errors on the night.
Rhode Island (4-5) had nine hits and drew nine walks. The Rams had three errors that led to five unearned runs.