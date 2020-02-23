Arizona Wildcats baseball team wraps up weekend in San Diego with win over Nebraska

Arizona Wildcats baseball team wraps up weekend in San Diego with win over Nebraska

Blake Paugh hit two homers, including a two-run shot in the fifth inning to give Arizona the lead for good and the Wildcats won their final game at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament in San Diego, beating Nebraska 3-2 on Sunday.

Paugh also hit a solo homer in the fourth that tied the game at 1. He finished 2 for 4 at the plate, as did leadoff hitter Donta Williams.

Chandler Murphy pitched two-hit ball over 5 1/3 innings for the No. 22 Wildcats (5-2), allowing just one unearned run.

Vince Vannelle tossed two hitless innings to earn the save for UA, which beat Southern Illinois on Friday at the event and then lost to Iowa on Saturday.

UA is home for four games this week, starting with a 6 p.m. contest Wednesday against Central Michigan at Hi Corbett Field.

Up next

Who: Central Michigan (4-2) at No. 22 Arizona (5-2)

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Hi Corbett Field

