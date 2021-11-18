Arizona Wildcats baseball to open 2022 season in tournament at Texas Rangers' ballpark

The Chip Hale era at Arizona will begin where his MLB coaching career ended.

Hale’s Wildcats will open the 2022 season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas, home of the Texas Rangers. The UA will face Kansas State on Friday, Feb. 18.

Hale’s final game as the third-base coach for the Detroit Tigers took place at Globe Life Field in early July.

After opening against KSU at 2 p.m. MST, Arizona faces Oklahoma on Feb. 19 (6 p.m.) and Texas Tech on Feb. 20 (1:30). The three teams combined to post a 100-68 record last season. The Red Raiders advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona made it to the College World Series for the second time in six years under Jay Johnson. Johnson left Tucson to become the LSU coach after the Wildcats were ousted from the CWS. Hale was named the coach at Arizona – where he starred as a player – on July 5.

All games in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown will be streamed live by FloSports. Tickets will go on sale in January.

The remainder of the Wildcats’ 2022 schedule is expected to be released next week.

