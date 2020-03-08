Arizona Wildcats battle to win series vs. Houston; visit to No. 8 ASU is next

“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit,” said Boissiere, who has an eight-game hitting streak and raised his average to .327. “Coming into the at-bat, I knew that I was going to get a lot of off-speed pitches.

“So I was just kind of sitting (on) that and just trying to stay to the middle of the field and not do too much. And that’s what I did. I shortened up with two strikes and got that nice little hit.”

The other runs in the seventh came less conventionally — two via walks, two via hit-by-pitches.

Price’s scoreless frame in the seventh kept the game tied and positioned Arizona to take the lead. Price allowed only earned run in 4 2/3 innings across three appearances against Texas and Houston.

“What an awesome week,” Johnson said. “It was kind of tough to take him out. But we felt like we’ve gotta keep him healthy and keep him moving so he can come in in as many games as possible and do what he’s done.”

Arizona didn’t use fellow right-hander Vince Vannelle over the weekend, and that could put Vannelle in line to start at ASU. Vannelle threw a career-high 85 pitches in a longer-than-expected relief appearance against Texas. He has been the Wildcats’ most effective pitcher (1.35 ERA, 20 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings).