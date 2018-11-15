Candrea's Cats add three players for 2020

The Arizona Wildcats' softball team has signed three players for the 2020 season, and all of them are ranked in the top 40 nationally.

Outfielders Bella Dayton and Janelle Meono and catcher Sharlize Palacios have all signed national letters of intent.

Dayton is the highest-rated of the three, coming in at No. 23 nationally according to Extra Inning Softball. Meono is 35th and Palacios is 38th. The three-person recruiting class ranks No. 14 nationally.

"This is a really solid class," Candrea said in a news release. "I think we got three impact players that will really help us out both offensively as well as in the field. With the addition of this trio, the future of Arizona softball is bright."

The UA will open its season Feb. 8 against Michigan at the USF Wilson-DeMarini Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The Wildcats' first home game is Feb. 14 against New Mexico. They'll play Alabama Feb. 16, and host powerhouse Florida State for a three-game series starting March 8.

The Wildcats advanced to last year's NCAA Super Regionals, where they were eliminated by UCLA.