Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats sophomore catcher Austin Wells has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

In a three-game sweep of Albany this past weekend, Wells went 6 for 11 with four runs, four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs. He also walked five times. Wells posted a slash line of .545/.688/1.182.

Wells followed that up by going 1 for 2 with two walks against Minnesota on Monday in front of dozens of MLB scouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He reached base three times in all (one hit-by-pitch). For the season, Wells is slashing .538/.714/1.077.

Wells was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a unanimous Freshman All-American in 2019. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

No. 22 Arizona (3-1) returns to action this weekend in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament in San Diego. The UA will face Southern Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska Friday-Sunday.

