Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells named Pac-12 Player of the Week
Arizona's Austin Wells tosses his bat as he watches his blast chase home three Wildcat runs against Albany in the second inning of their season opener on Feb. 14.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats sophomore catcher Austin Wells has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

In a three-game sweep of Albany this past weekend, Wells went 6 for 11 with four runs, four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs. He also walked five times. Wells posted a slash line of .545/.688/1.182.

Wells followed that up by going 1 for 2 with two walks against Minnesota on Monday in front of dozens of MLB scouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium. He reached base three times in all (one hit-by-pitch). For the season, Wells is slashing .538/.714/1.077.

Wells was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a unanimous Freshman All-American in 2019. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

No. 22 Arizona (3-1) returns to action this weekend in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament in San Diego. The UA will face Southern Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska Friday-Sunday.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

