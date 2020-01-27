Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells named second-team preseason All-American by Baseball America

Arizona Wildcats sophomore catcher Austin Wells received another preseason honor Monday, but this one was slightly different.
Wells was named a second-team preseason All-American by Baseball America. The athletic left-handed hitter previously had received All-America accolades from D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball.
What makes Baseball America’s list different is that the publication relies on scouts to make the selections. Per BA’s website:
“Baseball America annually polls major-league organizations’ scouting departments to vote on the team and asks that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential.”
BA projects Wells, a draft-eligible sophomore, as a first-round pick. He was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, when he slashed .353/.462/.552 and had 27 extra-base hits, 60 RBIs and 73 runs.
New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales, who attended Cienega High School, made the first team. Three Arizona State players were recognized, including first-team first baseman Spencer Torkelson.
ASU is No. 3 in BA’s preseason Top 25. Arizona is No. 22. The first of four matchups between them is March 10 in Phoenix. The UA opens the season Feb. 14 vs. Albany.