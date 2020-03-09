Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells named to Buster Posey Award watch list

Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells named to Buster Posey Award watch list

Arizona's Austin Wells (16) tosses his bat as he watches his blast chase home three Wildcat runs against Albany in the second inning of their season opener at Hi Corbett, February 14, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona sophomore catcher Austin Wells is one of 60 candidates on the watch list for the 2020 Buster Posey Award, which is given to the top Division I collegiate catcher.

Wells, a consensus preseason All-American, is hitting .375 this year with two homers, 14 RBIs, a .527 on-base percentage and a 1.116 OPS in 15 games. In 71 career games with the Wildcats, Wells has hit .357 with seven homers and 74 RBIs.

He has not made an error this season for the Wildcats (10-5), who play No. 7 Arizona State (13-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in a nonconference game.

UA opens Pac-12 play against Oregon State at 6 p.m. Friday at Hi Corbett Field.

