Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells receives another preseason All-America accolade
Arizona Wildcats catcher Austin Wells receives another preseason All-America accolade

Arizona's Austin Wells has been named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The preseason accolades keep rolling in for Arizona Wildcats sophomore catcher Austin Wells.

D1Baseball.com on Tuesday named Wells a second-team preseason All-American. It’s the third such honor for Wells, who previously was recognized by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.

Wells was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after slashing .353/.462/.552 with 27 extra-base hits, 60 RBIs and 73 runs last season. He then was named the top pro prospect in the Cape Cod League, where he hit .308 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs for Yarmouth-Dennis.

Wells will be eligible for the 2020 MLB draft because his 21st birthday falls within 45 days of the June selection process. Baseball America ranks Wells as the 20th-best prospect in the ’20 draft.

Wells and the 22nd-ranked Wildcats are set to open the season Feb. 14 vs. Albany at Hi Corbett Field.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.

