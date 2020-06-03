Arizona Wildcats' Chandler Murphy, Mac Bingham make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-American team

Arizona is the only Pac-12 program to land multiple players on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-American team.
Right-hander Chandler Murphy and outfielder Mac Bingham were named to the squad, which was announced Tuesday.
Murphy, who attended Liberty High School in Peoria, posted a 2-0 record and a 2.70 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings in the Wildcats’ pandemic-shortened season.
Bingham, who attended Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, batted .361 with two doubles, one home run and seven RBIs in 36 at-bats.
Collegiate Baseball previously named UA sophomore catcher Austin Wells a second-team All-American. Wells is projected to be an early-round pick in next week’s MLB draft.
