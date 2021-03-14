Arizona Wildcats feeling positive after closing pre-league slate with a win over Air Force

“I wish we were 16-0; that’s just my competitive nature,” Johnson said. “I think it’s way more positive than negative. There were certainly some things that were exposed that we need to continue to improve on.

“I like how hard these guys play, and we’ve played a good schedule. So I think we’re battle tested, which is positive. A lot of people have played us knowing that we have a good team – have really played hard against us. I think that’s gonna benefit us as we move forward.”

The Wildcats showed on Sunday that they could respond well to adversity, a trait they displayed frequently in Frisco. Not only did the Cats rebound after losing two in a row, they also stood firm after seeing a 4-0 lead evaporate in the fourth inning against Air Force.

“Baseball is one of those sports where you have to bounce back as soon as possible,” said UA shortstop Jacob Blas, who went 3 for 5 with four runs and two RBIs. “It’s not always gonna go perfect. I feel like our team has done a really good job this year of responding, and we need to make sure we can do that on a consistent basis.”

Arizona freshman right-hander TJ Nichols cruised through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced. Nichols then labored through a 31-pitch fourth, yielding six hits (all singles) and four runs.