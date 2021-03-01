Arizona Wildcats find much-needed relief thanks to a freshman and a veteran

“Due to all those things, he’s progressed a lot more rapidly than I maybe anticipated. And that’s a tribute to him.”

Long has made only one appearance, so it remains to be seen whether he can become a consistent contributor as a freshman.

But he has developed a changeup to complement a fastball that’s now up to 93 mph, and Johnson considers him one of the smartest players on the team.

Flanagan is at a different stage in his career. Despite being listed as a sophomore, he’s in his fourth year in the program. He started 17 games in 2019 and ’20, posting a 9-5 record.

But Arizona added transfer Chase Silseth and freshman TJ Nichols to the rotation, shifting Flanagan’s role. Johnson summed it up in two words: “important spots.”

“And when I say important spots,” Johnson added, “that could be starting. He’s built up to do it. We’re not closing the book on that at all.

“But if you have a pitcher that’s that seasoned, with the stuff that he has, at the end of the game, that’s going to take the pressure off of the other couple guys we’re using in those spots and can put us in an advantageous situation in every game that we play.”