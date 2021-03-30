 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats freshman catcher Daniel Susac named Pac-12 Player of the Week
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats freshman catcher Daniel Susac named Pac-12 Player of the Week

No. 16 UA set to visit rival Arizona State in a three-game series starting Thursday

Arizona's Daniel Susac, left, was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of March 22-28, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona freshman catcher Daniel Susac has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Susac batted .556 (10 for 18) with four home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs in four games for the 16th-ranked Wildcats. Arizona won three of those games, including a 2-1 series victory over then-No. 13 Oregon.

Susac, who’s from Roseville, California, homered twice in Arizona’s 18-2 victory at Loyola Marymount last Monday. He walloped two more homers in Sunday’s loss to Oregon.

Susac also handled 34 chances without making an error.

Susac is the second Wildcat to win Pac-12 Player of the Week honors this season, following first baseman Branden Boissiere, who received the award earlier this month.

Arizona (16-7, 3-3 Pac-12) plays Arizona State (15-5, 4-2) in a three-game series starting Thursday in Phoenix.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

