Arizona Wildcats freshmen Jacob Berry, Daniel Susac pick up more All-America accolades

Arizona Wildcats freshmen Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac continued to accumulate national honors.

Berry and Susac were named second-team All-Americans by Baseball America on Thursday. They also were tabbed as first-team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Arizona was one of five programs to place two players on the NCBWA freshman teams, joining Cal, LSU, TCU and Texas Tech.

Berry, a DH/third baseman, has posted a .359 batting average with 53 runs, 18 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBIs entering Arizona’s first game in the College World Series against Vanderbilt. Berry’s homer and RBI totals lead all players in the CWS field.

Susac, the Wildcats’ everyday catcher, is batting .329 with 47 runs, 21 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 61 RBIs. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year has committed only two errors and has a .996 fielding percentage.

Berry and Susac previously were named first- and second-team All-Americans, respectively, by Collegiate Baseball, which also recognized them as two of five national co-Freshmen of the year.