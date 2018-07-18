Changes are afoot in the operations department of the Arizona Wildcats baseball program.
Arizona on Wednesday announced the hiring of Greg Bordes as director of baseball operations. Bordes replaces Ray McIntire, who took a coaching position at the University of San Diego.
Bordes spent the past two seasons at Grand Canyon, where he was a volunteer coach and an operations director. Bordes played and coached at Arizona State and had a stint as an area scout for the New York Mets.
Arizona also recently lost director of player development Brandon Higelin, who’s now the pitching coach at New Mexico. Higelin replaced Ken Jacome, who left Albuquerque to become the head coach at Pima College.