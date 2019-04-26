The Arizona baseball team stunned No. 2 Stanford on Friday night, winning 6-3 in the opener of a three-game series.
The visiting Wildcats (19-20, 7-12 Pac-12) had lost four straight and six of seven coming in, but never trailed against the Cardinal. Arizona took a 4-1 lead in the fifth and later added two runs in the seventh after Stanford had crept within a run.
Nick Quintana hit a two-run homer in the victory. Matthew Dyer, Dayton Dooney, Cameron Cannon and Branden Boissiere each had two hits for UA.
Randy Labaut earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits in 6.1 innings. He struck out four and didn’t allow a walk.
The teams meet again at 5:05 p.m. Saturday.