Arizona Wildcats land two-sport athlete Colby Powers for 2021

The Arizona Wildcats football and baseball team picked up a commitment for the 2021 recruiting class when three-star Texas tight end Colby Powers committed to the UA via Twitter on Friday night.

Powers, who is also listed as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, selected Arizona over Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound Spring, Texas played quarterback for Klein Collins High School in 2019 and tossed for 1,329 yards and seven touchdowns.

Powers is Arizona's 10th commit for '21 — the seventh just in the month of June. Four of Arizona's commits from '21 are from Texas.

Here are highlights of Powers' route running:

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

