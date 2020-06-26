You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats land two-sport athlete Colby Powers for 2021

(Twitter / @colbypowers8)

The Arizona Wildcats football and baseball team picked up a commitment for the 2021 recruiting class when three-star Texas tight end Colby Powers committed to the UA via Twitter on Friday night. 

Powers, who is also listed as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, selected Arizona over Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound Spring, Texas played quarterback for Klein Collins High School in 2019 and tossed for 1,329 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Powers is Arizona's 10th commit for '21 — the seventh just in the month of June. Four of Arizona's commits from '21 are from Texas. 

Here are highlights of Powers' route running: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

