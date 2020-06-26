Arizona Wildcats land two-sport athlete Colby Powers for 2021

The Arizona Wildcats football and baseball team picked up a commitment for the 2021 recruiting class when three-star Texas tight end Colby Powers committed to the UA via Twitter on Friday night.
Powers, who is also listed as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, selected Arizona over Colorado, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and UTSA.
COMMITTED #BEARDOWN pic.twitter.com/6CZylaahR4— Colby Powers (@colbypowers8) June 27, 2020
The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound Spring, Texas played quarterback for Klein Collins High School in 2019 and tossed for 1,329 yards and seven touchdowns.
Powers is Arizona's 10th commit for '21 — the seventh just in the month of June. Four of Arizona's commits from '21 are from Texas.
Here are highlights of Powers' route running:
