A little over a week before he becomes a first-day MLB Draft pick, Arizona's Chase Davis picked up another All-America accolade.

D1Baseball.com named the UA outfielder a second-team All-American on Thursday. It's the fourth second-team All-America nod Davis has earned for his standout junior season.

Davis tied for the Pac-12 lead (with teammate Kiko Romero) with 21 home runs, third most in program history. Davis' 39 career homers also rank third all time at Arizona.

Davis led the Wildcats in all three triple-slash categories (.362/.489/.742) while driving in 74 runs and scoring 71. He also had 17 doubles and more walks (43) than strikeouts (40).