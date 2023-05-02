The Arizona baseball team suffered its fourth straight loss Tuesday night, falling 4-3 in 12 innings at Grand Canyon.

Three of the losses happened in walk-off fashion, and all three were decided by one run.

Arizona (23-19) dropped to 2-12 in true road games this season. One of the previous victories came at GCU on March 7. Tuesday was the Wildcats' first loss in three games against the Lopes (27-19).

Like the previous contest, at Oregon State on Sunday, Arizona rallied in the ninth inning. Tony Bullard's solo home run to left tied the score at 3-3.

It remained tied entering the bottom of the 12th. With runners on first and second with two outs, Elijah Buries singled to left off Trevor Long (2-4) to plate Dustin Crenshaw with the winning run. It was the only run Long allowed in 2⅔ innings.

Four other UA relievers — Casey Hintz, Eric Orloff, Dawson Netz and TJ Nichols — combined for six innings of hitless relief.

Mac Bingham and Nik McClaughry each had two hits for Arizona. Emilio Corona, who had three home runs and eight RBIs on Sunday, went 0 for 6 with three strikeouts.