Arizona Wildcats rank 15th in Baseball America preseason poll

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team has landed a spot in another prestigious preseason Top 25.

Baseball America placed Arizona 15th in its preseason poll, released Monday. It’s at least the fourth such honor for the 2021 Wildcats.

Collegiate Baseball ranked the Cats 10th. Perfect Game had them 11th. And D1Baseball.com had them 22nd.

Arizona went 10-5 last season before the campaign was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wildcats since have added a class of newcomers that D1Baseball.com rated the fourth best in the nation.

The UA is slated to begin full team practices Friday. The season opener is scheduled for Feb. 19 against Ball State.

Baseball America ranked UCLA – which went 13-2 last year and won the Pac-12 in 2019 – second in its preseason Top 25. BA had Florida No. 1.

Regarding Arizona, the publication wrote the following:

“Led by an outfield of Ryan Holgate, Donta’ Williams and Mac Bingham, and with the addition of a standout recruiting class featuring catcher Daniel Susac, the Arizona lineup should continue to mash, even after the departure of Austin Wells and Matthew Dyer. The pitching staff has more to prove, but pitching coach Nate Yeskie is one of the best in the business, and the talent is in place for the Arizona staff to carry its own weight. Righthander Chase Silseth is a big arm who looks the part of a capable Friday starter, and behind him, Garrett Irvin and Chandler Murphy will look to build on good 2020 campaigns.”

