Just days after Arizona parted ways with longtime pitching coach Dave Lawn, and less than a week after the Wildcats ended their season with a two-and-out showing in the NCAA Tournament, the UA has reportedly found a new pitching coach — and it's someone Chip Hale is likely familiar with from his time in Major League Baseball.

D1Baseball.com's Kendall Rogers reported Friday that Arizona has hired Boston College pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Kevin Vance to replace Lawn.

Vance, 32, is originally from San Diego. He coached for the Eagles the last two seasons and led a pitching unit that posted a 5.46 ERA, which ranked 101st in college baseball, this season. BC made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 and matched its best all-time record at 37-20.

Prior to Boston College, Vance coached Rhode Island for five seasons. The Rams posted a 3.65 ERA in 2017, which ranked 31st nationally.

During his playing career, Vance was a two-time All-Big East relief pitcher at UConn, then was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 19th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Vance played in the Diamondbacks' system in 2015, when Hale was the manager of Arizona's MLB club.

In 177 minor-league games, Vance had a 20-14 record, a 3.81 ERA, 15 saves and 365 strikeouts.