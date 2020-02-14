Arizona Wildcats ride Austin Wells, solid pitching to season-opening win

Austin Wells hit a home run in the first at-bat of his Arizona Wildcats career.

It took the sophomore two at-bats to hit one in 2020.

The preseason All-American and projected first-round draft pick smashed a three-run shot in the bottom of the second inning to spark Arizona to a 12-7 victory over Albany in the season opener Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 11 games. They also won their 17th straight home opener, including five in a row under Jay Johnson.

"I thought our players were ready to play," Johnson said. "I think they controlled the opening-night thing. Everybody's a little excited and can try to do too much. I don't think they did that. We were very prepared in that manner. And I think it led to a lot of good play."

Wells became the first Wildcat to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, and he showed no signs of slowing down. The left-handed-hitting catcher went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a walk. His home run sailed over the refurbished “Intimidator” board in right-center and was estimated to have traveled 408 feet.