The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will hit the field for a doubleheader Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon, after rain postponed the team's game against Oregon State on Friday.
First pitch for Game 1 is at 2:05 p.m., with Game 2 to follow at approximately 7 p.m. You can watch the second game Saturday — the final of a three-game series — on ESPNU.
The Wildcats (18-17, 6-10 Pac-12) dropped the first of the series on Thursday night, 8-4, when the fifth-ranked Beavers (26-8-1, 12-4) overcame a 4-2 deficit through six innings. Arizona jumped on top early with a solo home run by Nick Quintana and a three-run homer by Tony Bullard.
Oregon State would hang three runs on UA reliever Gil Luna and one against Zach Sherman in the late innings. Randy Labaut struck out six OSU hitters through six innings, but allowed four walks, six hits and three runs — two earned. Luna (1-2) took the loss.
Bullard finished 2 for 3 at the plate for UA, collecting the first two extra-base hits of his collegiate career on the home run and a double. Quintana drew a pair of walks to reach base three times.