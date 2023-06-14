Chase Davis' stockpile of postseason honors is growing.

Arizona's slugging outfielder was named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

Davis hit a team-high-tying 21 home runs during his junior season, giving him 39 for his career — third most in UA history. He led the Wildcats in each of the triple-slash categories (.362/.489/.742), tied for first in runs scored (71), ranked second in RBIs (74) and was tied for third in doubles (17). Davis also had five outfield assists.

Davis previously was named to to the All-Pac-12 Team; was the MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament; and on Tuesday was named first-team All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association