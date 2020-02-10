Arizona Wildcats slugger Ryan Holgate discovers the power of a healthier diet

Holgate led the Northwoods League with 13 home runs. He slashed .297/.392/.554 and drove in 53 runs in 222 at-bats.

Holgate continued to eat better upon returning to school. After living in the dorms as a freshman, he moved into a house with teammates Bullard, Donahue and Tyler Casagrande. It’s easier to control your diet when you have your own kitchen.

Holgate knows he can’t control the way pitchers approach him. They tend to be a little more careful, Johnson said, because any mistake can be launched over the fence. That led to Holgate’s walk total, which tied for third most on the team. It also led to moments of impatience and a team-high 55 strikeouts.

After that sizzling start, Holgate’s average steadily declined. He was hitting just .203 through April 26.

Holgate batted .327 (16 for 49) the rest of the way. He tried to approach every in-season challenge with a positive attitude, which is more difficult than it sounds.

“Every baseball player will battle that. There’s always negative thoughts in your head,” Holgate said. “You’ve just got to erase it and think of it in a way of, ‘How can I make this better? How can I make myself improve from here on out?’