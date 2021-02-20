Arizona Wildcats squander four-run lead, fall to Ball State in 11 innings

From that point forward, Murphy looked like a tested veteran. He retired nine consecutive batters. He peppered the strike zone. Even when the Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth, only one batted ball left the infield.

“He wasn’t settled in in the first inning,” Johnson said. “I thought he responded to that really well. We would have liked him to be a little bit more aggressive coming out of the gate, but that's something I think he’ll learn from and be better for when we put them out there next weekend.”

Murphy allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He threw 60 of 82 pitches for strikes.

Trailing 2-1, Ball State reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth thanks mainly to good fortune. An error by freshman third baseman Jacob Berry, a bunt single that settled between Berry and Murphy and a groundout produced the tying run. An infield single and a sacrifice fly produced the go-ahead score.

Arizona tied it in the bottom half of the frame on Mac Bingham’s sacrifice fly, which scored Holgate. Holgate had led off the inning with a single. But the Wildcats stranded two runners, continuing a pattern from opening night, when they went 3 for 16 with runners on base.